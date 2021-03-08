Car Crashes into Downtown’s Shreveport Aquarium

It was a near miss for all the fish at Shreveport's downtown aquarium last evening, when a vehicle crashed into the front of the riverfront attraction at around 10pm.

Fortunately, no guests, aquarium staffers (or fish) were injured in the mishap, which involved a late model Kia Soul, which appears, according to Shreveport's Downtown Development Authority, "jumped several curbs and ran up onto the front patio area."

And a bit more description from the Shreveport Aquarium's Facebook page:

"Thankfully no guests or staff members were hurt during this crazy accident last night. We spent all night cleaning up and we will still open today at 10 am (Monday)."

The aquarium, by the way, is open weekdays from 10am til 5pm, Saturdays 9 til 5 and Sundays from noon til 5.

For more information about the Shreveport Aquarium, including prices and highlighted attractions, JUST CLICK HERE!