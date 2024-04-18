Casey Donahew Will Bring His Electric Live Show Back to Tyler in Two Weeks

From The Stockyards to the rest of America, Casey Donahew has spent the past two decades entertaining fans and recording music, along the way, galvanizing one of Texas' most loyal fan bases.

Five years ago, Donahew re-released new versions of some of his biggest hits with Fifteen Years, The Wild Ride. But a little retrospection doesn't mean he's got any plans to slow down.

In fact, at a point in his career where you might see artists start to fall off or begin putting out fluff to stay relevant, the Burleson, TX, native is going stronger than ever. He's arguably putting out the best music of his tried and true career.

Donahew has garnered well over 250 MILLION on-demand digital music streams through Spotify and Apple, over 400 MILLION Pandora streams, and he's got over half a million followers on his social platforms. Over the past 20 years, Donahew has released ten independent albums.

We are proud to welcome Casey and his band back to Tyler, TX, this time for the 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on Saturday, May 4th.

Tickets are moving fast, and a friendly heads up, amigos, we are closing in on our 10th consecutive sellout. If you've been putting off getting tickets it is time to pull the trigger. Get your tickets now right here.

Your '24 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival lineup:

Randy Rogers Band

Casey Donahew

Kolby Cooper

Mark Chesnutt

Treaty Oak Revival

Pony Bradshaw

