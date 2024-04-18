Casey Donahew Will Bring His Electric Live Show Back to Tyler in Two Weeks

From The Stockyards to the rest of America, Casey Donahew has spent the past two decades entertaining fans and recording music, along the way, galvanizing one of Texas' most loyal fan bases.

Five years ago, Donahew re-released new versions of some of his biggest hits with Fifteen Years, The Wild Ride. But a little retrospection doesn't mean he's got any plans to slow down.

In fact, at a point in his career where you might see artists start to fall off or begin putting out fluff to stay relevant, the Burleson, TX, native is going stronger than ever. He's arguably putting out the best music of his tried and true career.

Donahew has garnered well over 250 MILLION on-demand digital music streams through Spotify and Apple, over 400 MILLION Pandora streams, and he's got over half a million followers on his social platforms. Over the past 20 years, Donahew has released ten independent albums.

We are proud to welcome Casey and his band back to Tyler, TX, this time for the 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on Saturday, May 4th.

Tickets are moving fast and a friendly heads up, amigos, we are closing in on our 10th consecutive sellout.

Your '24 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival lineup:

  • Randy Rogers Band
  • Casey Donahew
  • Kolby Cooper
  • Mark Chesnutt
  • Treaty Oak Revival
  • Pony Bradshaw

If you're craving more Texas and Red Dirt in your life, download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! mobile app for ANDROID or IOS.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival: The Full List of Our '24 BBQ Joints

It's no secret that Texans are proud people, and two of the things we're most proud of are our barbecue and our music. That's how Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was born. Now featuring more than 20 of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas AND the biggest names in Texas & Red Dirt Music, we combine the best of both worlds. If you haven't been to Red Dirt yet, we hope to see you in 2024!

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '24 Full Lineup

This May 4th, we'll be taking over The Brick Streets for our 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.

This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 4th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 2nd, at reddirtbbqfest.com.
