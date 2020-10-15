‘Cash Back Day’ Will Pay You To Shop

You might be making a killing today finding deals on Amazon Prime Day and that's awesome, but there's another shopping holiday coming up that will put money back in your pocket.

If you spend a hundred bucks, you can get twenty bucks back. Really.

There's a new shopping holiday coming up that will pay you to shop, and it will only happen during one 24-hour period in November.

If you've ever searched for a last-minute coupon code right before checking out online, you've probably run across RetailMeNot. I always give that a quick check to make sure I'm not missing out on some easy savings.

In an email, they told me they issue 500,000 offers, promo codes, and sales every day. And they're declaring a new retail holiday to give us a head-start on holiday shopping, and get paid for it.

Last year on Cash Back Day, they paid out $450,000 in cashback offers, and they're planning to do something similar this year. On November 5th and 6th, Cash Back Day shoppers can get up to 20% cashback on top of the regular discounts. The average cashback payment last year was $19.

This is what you need to do to get paid to shop on Cash Back Day, November 5th and 6th:

1. Login or create a free account on RetailMeNot.com

2. Tap the cashback offer you want to activate.

3. Redeem your cash via Venmo or PayPal.

Retailers are being added daily, but so far they include American Eagle, Macy's, Gamestop, Expedia, and others.

I keep hearing that half of America is already finished with holiday shopping, but those incredible overachievers are missing out on big deals! Holiday shoppers who wait to shop during the season are going to have a distinct advantage because the sales are coming, and they're starting earlier than ever so retailers can avoid shipping delays and bottlenecks after Thanksgiving.

Oh, and you can win up to $10,000 with us again this week, so you could have a lot more shopping money than you thought.