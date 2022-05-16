Cats Need Love Too And Kamare Is Looking For Her New Owner Right Now

Get our free mobile app

We are taking a break from featuring a canine, as we typically do, as our Pet Of The Week, and this week we're introducing you to a feline that is looking for a new home.

The Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler has cats available for adoption too! They'll adopt out more dogs than cats throughout the year, but they a have 'cat-ery' that has many wonderful kittens and kitties that are waiting to be loved and adopted just like their canine friends.

We'd like to introduce you to Kamare, a 5-year-old calico cat that is currently available for adoption. She has been in the facility since April of 2021. As with any cat, Kamare really enjoys her long cat naps in between watching birds, squirrels, and other outdoor activities around the house from her perch on the window sill.

She is litter box trained and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pets Fur People's Executive Director Gayle Helms believes Kamere would be best suited in a quiet household.

Kamere will go home with a starter kit of food. For additional information on adopting Chuck call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

