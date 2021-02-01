CDC Requires Face Masks on Planes and Public Transportation

A new CDC order will be going into effect tonight.

Starting tonight, travelers will be required to wear face masks on airplanes and public transportation. The mask-wearing rule was issued on Friday by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new order from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make refusing to wear a mask a violation of federal law. These violations can be enforced by the Transportation Security Administration along with federal, state, and local authorities.

This rule "...will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic,” said Dr. Marty Cetron, director of CDC’s division of migration and quarantine, who signed the order.

The new rule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will apply to all passengers of airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares and requires those passengers to have a mask on that covers their nose and mouth. The rule will apply during the use of the transportation modes and while in waiting areas such as airports, platforms, and stations. Children under the age of 2-years-old are exempt to the rule. Passengers will be allowed to remove their masks while eating or drinking.

The CDC rule also disqualifies certain types of face coverings as well. Face shields, bandanas, masks with exhalation valves, and masks that do not fit properly will not be allowed.

At this point, mask-wearing is not a new thing. This new rule will just make it easier for employees to enforce.

Source: ABC 12 and CDC