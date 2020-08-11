What Is “Mask Mouth” and How To Prevent It

One way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is by wearing a face mask and social distancing yourself.

Now it seems like wearing a face mask could lead to dental problems as patients are being treated for bad breath per Oral Health Group.

The condition is being dubbed as "Mask Mouth" and it's caused by breathing with your mouth open while wearing your mask.

When you breathe with your mouth open it could cause dry mouth, which could lead to tooth decay and even gum disease.

Dr. Rob Ramondi, who's a dentist and also co-founder of One Manhattan Dental gives more details on this condition per New York Times.

We’re seeing inflammation in people’s gums that have been healthy forever, and cavities in people who have never had them before. About 50% of our patients are being impacted by this, [so] we decided to name it ‘mask mouth’- after ‘meth mouth.

Another factor that comes into play is that people drink less water while wearing a mask and coffee and alcohol intake increased while during the pandemic.

Now I know this is a bit much to take, but there is a bright side to this as more people are more than likely to start making dental appointments if they are experiencing bad breath.

However, if you are looking for another option to prevent "Mask Mouth" you can simply breathe through your nose.