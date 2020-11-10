Central Texas Mother & Teacher Arrested for Son’s Murder

A woman who lives in Riesel and works in Waco as a teacher was arrested on Monday for the shooting of her 17-year-old son.

According to a report from our news partners at KWTX, Sarah Hunt, 39, has been arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail for the murder of her child, Garrett Hunt.

A witness found the teen unresponsive inside of a vehicle just outside of the Lion's Club Facility in Riesel at approximately 8 AM and called police. Officials found Sarah Hunt walking back to Riesel and arrested her.

Authorities have stated that Garrett was shot multiple times. The exact number of times has not been disclosed.

“At this point we don’t have a motive, we don’t know what happened, we don’t know what led up to this, it’s a big mystery, and that’s what we’re trying to determine - what caused this,” said McLennan County Sheriff McNamara.

Sarah and her son Garrett were new to Central Texas. Sarah is employed as a 5th grade social studies and science teacher at Lake Air Montessori. While Garrett was not currently enrolled at Riesel ISD, police believe that Sarah was driving him to his first day of high school.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting at this time.

“She’s been interviewed practically all day,” McNamara said. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of this.”

Sarah's bond has been set at $500,000, and before this the mother did not have a prior criminal history.

