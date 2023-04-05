The Smith County, TX Clerk & Her Son Arrested After Traffic Stop

The Wife & Son of A Smith County Precinct Commissioner And Another Man Were Arrested Recently After Allegedly Interfering With A Traffic Stop.

According to reports from KETK, at around 9:45 p.m. on March 28, officials said a deputy initiated a traffic stop on 28 year old Cody Voss who allegedly did not pull over until he reached the Phillips residence. This is where things go off the rails.

Voss Was Traveling Behind 36 Year Old Derek Phillips.

Smith County Jail Smith County Jail loading...

Once they reached the residence, authorities said that Derek Phillips started interfering with the traffic stop. Soon after, his mother, Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips allegedly came out of the residence and officials said she started interfering with the stop as well.

Voss was arrested on charges of failure to identify and held on a $250 bond before being released on March 29.

Smith County Jail Smith County Jail loading...

Derek Phillips was also arrested on charges of evading arrest/detention, interfering with public duties and resisting arrest/search/transport and was held on a collective bond of $4,500. He was also released on March 29.

65 Year Old Karen Phillips was charged with interfering with public duties and was being held on a $1,000 bond before being released on Tuesday.

Smith County Jail Smith County Jail loading...

Karen Phillips is the wife of Smith County Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips. The DA’s office is responsible for representing Smith County as an organization, and Smith County is managed by the Commissioner’s Court, therefore Commissioner Terry Phillips is a client of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for certain matters.

But the Smith County DA's Office is recusing itself from this case and a visiting prosecutor from outside of the county will be appointed for the case to ensure the case is prosecuted “without any hint of impropriety". It will be interesting to see what happens next in this case.

