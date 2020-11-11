‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Features a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the second Spider-Man video game to come from Insomniac Games, features a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in its closing credits. The game honors the Black Panther actor — who passed away in August after a long battle with colon cancer — with a brief, moving eulogy.

The message reads: “In loving memory of a noble king, Chadwick Boseman. His honor, strength, and compassion will reverberate for generations to come. Wakanda forever.” See it for yourself in the credit sequence below. The clip also features a post-credit Easter egg, which may qualify as a SPOILER, so be warned before watching all the way to the end. Boseman’s tribute appears at the 3:00 mark:

The game will allow players to take on the role of teenager Miles Morales as he adjusts to his new home and life as a new Spider-Man. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s official description, Miles must take on a “fierce new power” that threatens to destroy everything around him. As he becomes more confident in his powers, he learns that in order to save New York, he “must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.”

From the game's announcement trailer released back in June, it»s evident that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is going to pack a punch. The graphics are stunning, and there's a level of cinematic quality that really captures the essence of Into the Spider-Verse. And according to a PS5 game developer who sat down with IGN, Miles Morales is just “scratching the surface” of the new game console's abilities.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 beginning Thursday, November 12.