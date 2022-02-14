Charley Crockett Announces Two Shows with a True American Icon

He is a Highwayman. He's a country music legend and a true American icon. Willie Nelson is bringing on one of our favorite singers, songwriters, and performers out with him for two nights.

Charley Crockett broke the news today that he is playing two amphitheater shows with Willie.

“Boy I never thought I’d be announcing a couple shows with American Icon Willie Nelson but the day’s here. May 6th at First Bank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, and May 7th at Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Mississippi. Drayton Farley kicks off both nights. Y’all know how to get tickets!”

Now that's a show you wanna see. I checked I live 612 miles from Franklin, and 333 miles from Brandon; so there's a good chance I don't make the haul. But if you're anywhere near either shows you may want to make plans to attend. Willie Nelson is among the best to ever do it, and Charley Crockett is one of the best going today; a true throwback in both style and work ethic to days gone by.

Last year's Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Honors and Awards Ceremony, Crockett released two albums in 2021: Music City USA, in September, and the James Hand tribute album 10 for Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand in February.

Jukebox Charley Live & In Person TOUR DATES:

March 19 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

March 20 – Soul Kitchen Music Hall – Mobile, AL

March 22 – Tampa Theatre – Tampa, FL

March 23 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

March 25 – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

March 26 – The Castle Theater – Bloomington, IL

March 27 – Bluebird Nightclub – Bloomington, IN

March 28 – Blue Note – Columbia, MO

March 30 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

March 31 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

April 1 – The Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE

April 2 – Granada Theatre – Lawrence, KS

April 4 – Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon – Iowa City, IA

April 5 – The District – Sioux Falls, SD

April 6 – Fargo Brewing Company – The Hall – Fargo, ND

April 8 – Beacon Club – Mills, WY

April 9 – Pub Station – Billings, MT

April 10 – The Newberry – Great Falls, MT

April 12 – Mesa Theater & Club – Grand Junction, CO

April 13 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

April 14 – Washington’s – Fort Collins, CO

April 16 – The Elm – Bozeman, MT

April 17 – The Wilma Theater – Missoula, MT

April 18 – Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise, ID

April 20 – Knitting Factory Concert House – Spokane, WA

April 21 – Midtown Ballroom – Bend, OR

April 22 – Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

April 23 – 1933 Prohibition – Bakersfield, CA

April 25 – Strummers – Fresno, CA

April 29 – Stagecoach – Indio, CA

