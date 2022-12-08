Check This Out, At Least 11 Things To Do Around East Texas This Weekend

Get our free mobile app

With three weekends left before Christmas, East Texans are going to be out doing a lot of shopping this weekend and picking out those perfect gifts for everyone on their list. If you're completely finished with shopping or you're not into it at all but looking for something interesting to do this weekend, you have a lot of options right here in East Texas.

Here is a look at so some of the things to do in East Texas this weekend:

Texas State Railroad - Polar Express - Palestine Depot

Friday - Saturday - Sunday

You're in luck right now, there are some tickets left so you can hop aboard the Polar Express to the North Pole along the Texas State Railroad. It's a fun family event where everyone can dress in their Christmas pajamas and ride the train while sipping on hot chocolate, eating cooking and experiencing the movie in real life!

Check the Texas State Railroad site for limited ticket availability.

Movie At The Church - Marshall

Friday at 6 p.m.

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Marshall will be serving up hot dogs, s'mores and hot chocolate and showing the animated version of 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' on the outdoor screen. Bring your chairs and blanket and if it starts to rain, the event will be moved indoors.

Breakfast With Santa - Tyler

Saturday 9:30 a.m. at the Glass Recreation Center

Enjoy breakfast with Santa at the Glass Recreation Center. There will be donuts, hot chocolate and kids can get their picture taken with Santa and take home some arts and crafts kits after writing and leaving their letter to Santa so he can read it when he returns to the North Pole.

This is a free event and is open to the public.

Jacksonville Jingle Jog - Jacksonville

Saturday

Runners and walkers will be wearing their Santa hat or reindeer ears as they make their way through the city of Jacksonville Saturday during the 5k with jingle bells on! Registration is happening now.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - Tyler Civic Theater

Thursday - Friday - Saturday - Sunday

See this comedy adaptation performed on the stage by members of the civic theater. Check here for tickets and times.

Brian Regan - Belcher Center - Longview

Saturday

Comedian Brian Regan will be performing at the Belcher Center on the LeTourneau University campus. Tickets are still available for the Saturday night show.

The Man Who Wanted To Be Santa Claus - Palestine Community Theater

Friday - Saturday - Sunday

See this performance live at the Historic Texas Theatre in Palestine. Check here for tickets and times.

East Texas Christmas Parades

Big Sandy - Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m

Canton - Saturday, December 10th at 5:30 p.m.

Stop by Santa's Village before and after the parade where you can visit Santa, take photos in a Giant Snow Globe, grab a bite to eat from the food vendors and let the kids have a blast with bounce houses, games and snow.

Christmas Movies - Liberty Hall - Tyler

Friday

See George Bailey in Bedford Falls in the 1946 classic in color on the big screen at 7 p.m.

Check here for ticket availability.

Saturday

See the original black and white version of 'It's A Wonderful Life' with George Bailey in Bedford Falls on the big screen at 7 p.m.

Check here for ticket availability.

East Texas Christmas light parks

Pile the family in the truck and head to one of the many Christmas light parks throughout East Texas and along the way you can sing along to your favorite and classic Christmas songs when you stream the Mix 93-1 Christmas Channel!

