For most of us, we remember Tim Tebow from his time as a Florida Gator in college or his time in the NFL mainly with the Denver Broncos, where he won a playoff game in dramatic fashion against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a short stint trying to make the roster of Major League Baseball's New York Mets. He is also a college football commentator for ESPN and travels the country delivering a message of faith and motivation. Tebow will be making a stop at the Belcher Center in Longview, Texas to deliver such a message.

Get our free mobile app

Tim Tebow's Sports Career

In just my own humble opinion, Tim Tebow never got a fair shot in the NFL. He played three decent years in Denver and showed he could be a quality quarterback. When the Broncos signed Peyton Manning, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. While he was criticized for his quarterback play, he was overly criticized for his show of faith on the field.

Despite that criticism, Tebow still followed his dreams. After his time in football, he tried out for Major League Baseball's New York Mets. He briefly made it to the major league roster but spent most of his time in the minor leagues. After his attempt at baseball, he returned to the NFL when his former college coach, Urban Meyer, became head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He wouldn't play quarterback, instead he tried out as a tight end. He was released before the season started.

Broadcasting and Speaking

Tebow has found success outside of professional sports as a commentator for ESPN SEC Network. Tebow also travels the country sharing his message of faith. He also started the Tim Tebow Foundation that offers special needs ministries, orphan care and fights against human trafficking.

Regardless of what happens, I still honor my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, because at the end of the day, that's what's important, win or lose. We need to get back to one nation under God, and be role models for kids. - Tim Tebow at an Easter Service in 2012

Tim Tebow will make a stop in Longview on Thursday, September 14, at the Belcher Center to deliver a message of faith and motivation. Early Purchase Discount on tickets run through April 30 with regular pricing beginning Monday, May 1. If you want to get tickets, go to etix.com.

Here are 28 of the Most Commonly Mispronounced Texas Town Names and How to Pronounce Them Texas has a very diverse history of settlers from all over the world. That's why some town names came be hard to pronounce even for native Texans.

Here are 14 Ways to Illegally Name Your Baby in Texas For the most part, you can name your baby whatever you want. However, there are 14 ways to name your baby that are illegal in Texas.