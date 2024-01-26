I've got a friend who lives in Dallas, TX, who does a lot of traveling, he was the one who alerted me to this Chick-fil-A lawsuit. If you've been eating the Lord's Chicken on your travels you may be entitled to some money too.

Get our free mobile app

Last October, a lawsuit alleged that the company advertised free or low-cost order delivery, but then secretly would raise the cost of the food to cover it. Plaintiffs claimed that the restaurant deceived customers by not disclosing that it increased prices by up to 30%.

“Plaintiffs allege that by omitting, concealing, and misrepresenting material facts about CFA’s delivery service, CFA deceives consumers into making online food purchases they otherwise would not make,” the Chick-fil-A delivery settlement says.

It's part of a , stemming from a lawsuit that was filed against the restaurant chain. As part of the settlement the company did not admit to doing anything wrong, but, yeah, they're forking over $4.4 million.

According to the settlement, to be eligible for the gift card or cash payout, you must have bought food from Chick-fil-A between Nov. 1, 2019, and April 30, 2021. You must also have placed the order in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, or New York to receive a payout.

If you are one of the customers who fit this description, and who made your order online through the Chick-fil-A website or app, you could be entitled to a gift card or cash payout of $29.95.

The settlement claim form will only require a name, email address, phone number, and certification that the person is an eligible class member seeking to participate in the Chick-fil-A settlement.

15 Forbidden Foods that are Banned in the State of Texas Gallery Credit: Tara Holley