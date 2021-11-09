Halloween is long gone, we have Thanksgiving quickly approaching and then it's Christmas. There is something that is just magical about the holiday season with all the lights and for the most part people are in a cheerful mood. For most families it is a tradition of getting everyone in the vehicle and driving around to see beautifully decorated houses, but now you can see so many homes that have tons of lights without leaving your own home.

While it will always be fun to get some hot cocoa and drive around, there is something to be said about seeing all of these wonderfully decorated homes while you're curled up on the couch with a blanket. The part that I really enjoy is that most homes that have videos on TikTok are because they really go all out. It's just impressive to me when people spend weeks putting on these gigantic displays.

Most People Are Syncing Their Lights to a Specific Song

Whether it's a holiday classic or something new, a large chunk of homes that are putting on light displays have some music they are syncing up the lights with. I didn't realize until working on this list how important those songs really are. If you get some unusual song that most people don't know it's just not going to give the same impression as a song that we can all sing while watching the display.

Get our free mobile app

Make Sure You Thank the People Putting on These Displays

Remember these displays take lots of time and the energy bill goes through the roof for the families that are willing to put these big displays together. So, if you see anyone out working on their display or hanging lights make sure to wave and say thank you. Even just that simple gesture goes a long way.

Now, let's look at some fantastic Christmas light displays:

Underground Christmas Light Display...

The Larsons...

House Went All Out...

The Greatest Show...

The Weeknd...

You Better Kill It...

Take On Me...

Family Light Show...

When your neighbor goes all out...

♬ Xmas Remix - Remix

Some houses go all out, other's don't...

So many beautiful light displays, and even better from the comfort of your own home!

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

East Texas Drive Thru Christmas Light Parks Provide Holiday Fun Gather up the family for a holiday road trip to an East Texas Christmas light park.