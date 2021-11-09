Thanks to TikTok You Can See the Best Christmas Lights from Your Couch
Halloween is long gone, we have Thanksgiving quickly approaching and then it's Christmas. There is something that is just magical about the holiday season with all the lights and for the most part people are in a cheerful mood. For most families it is a tradition of getting everyone in the vehicle and driving around to see beautifully decorated houses, but now you can see so many homes that have tons of lights without leaving your own home.
While it will always be fun to get some hot cocoa and drive around, there is something to be said about seeing all of these wonderfully decorated homes while you're curled up on the couch with a blanket. The part that I really enjoy is that most homes that have videos on TikTok are because they really go all out. It's just impressive to me when people spend weeks putting on these gigantic displays.
Most People Are Syncing Their Lights to a Specific Song
Whether it's a holiday classic or something new, a large chunk of homes that are putting on light displays have some music they are syncing up the lights with. I didn't realize until working on this list how important those songs really are. If you get some unusual song that most people don't know it's just not going to give the same impression as a song that we can all sing while watching the display.
Make Sure You Thank the People Putting on These Displays
Remember these displays take lots of time and the energy bill goes through the roof for the families that are willing to put these big displays together. So, if you see anyone out working on their display or hanging lights make sure to wave and say thank you. Even just that simple gesture goes a long way.
Now, let's look at some fantastic Christmas light displays:
Underground Christmas Light Display...
@evaneramagicThe World’s Only Underground Christmas Lights Display 🎄 this is the Louisville Mega Cavern #christmas #lightshow #louisville #kentucky #foryou #fyp♬ original sound - Evan Era
The Larsons...
@vqspence
If youre in Illinois I recommend you check out the larsons Christmas light show #illinois #christmas #lightshow #amazing
♬ original sound - spence
House Went All Out...
@mystyledlife_✨🎄😍 #MyStyledLife #holidaydecor #christmaslightshow #christmaslights #orangecounty♬ It's Navitrap - Trap King Remix
The Greatest Show...
@coltonwilliams436
The Greatest Show #lightshow #williamslightshow #christmaslightshow #christmas #kingsville #ontario
♬ original sound - Colton Williams
The Weeknd...
@mindy_g2015Dancing Christmas lights #christmas #christmaslights #christmaslightshow #fyp #foryoupage #dancinglights♬ original sound - user7848226089839
You Better Kill It...
@sharmanfamilylightshow
#cncomusicfactory #christmas #christmaslights ￼
♬ original sound - Sharman Family Light Show
Take On Me...
@tombetgeorgeTeaser from my Christmas light show! #christmas #christmaslights #takeonme #viral♬ original sound - Tom BetGeorge
Family Light Show...
@coreyosborn1
Christmas 2020 Light Show
♬ original sound - Corey Osborn
When your neighbor goes all out...
@samdevies#christmas #christmas2020 #washingtoncheck #meowychristmas #ditto #bestneighbors #christmaslights #christmaslightshow #holidayvibes #awesome
Some houses go all out, other's don't...
@kelseyvenkovWhich one are you?! #Artmas#christmaslights#christmaslightshow#feelingfestive#MakeItMagical#grinchmas#christmascountdown2020#christmas2020🎄♬ Xmas Remix - Remix