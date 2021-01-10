Clay Walker Welcomes ‘Perfect’ New Son, His Seventh Child Overall

Congratulations are in order for Clay Walker, who welcomed his seventh child (and fourth son) on Jan. 5.

According to People, Walker and his wife Jessica introduced Christiaan Michael Walker that day, who was born in Houston. The baby (whose first name is a Germanic spelling, as Walker told the outlet), weighed in at 7 lbs., 4 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long.

Walker noted to People that "Our whole family has been anxiously awaiting his arrival! He's perfect in every way.

"He is surrounded by siblings who are constantly doting on him. I could not be more proud of Jessica and her devotion to motherhood and me. All of our children are blessed to call her mother. He will grow up a tough little cowboy Texan."

Walker already has a healthy brood, which includes sons Ezra Stephen, 3, Elijah Craig, 7, and William Clayton, 12; plus daughter Mary-Elizabeth, 11, who are his kids with Jessica. He also has his older daughters Skylor, 21, and MaClay, 25, from a previous marriage.

The happy parents celebrated their 13th anniversary in September, and Walker has plenty of sweet things to say about his babymama. "I can honestly say that she's a saint, and everyone around her knows it too. She absolutely loves being a mom," he noted.

"It's the toughest job on Earth, and I wish there was more adoration and homage paid to mothers because there's not a more unselfish way of life than being a mom. It's tough. And it's worth it."