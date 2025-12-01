Since 2006, American Aquarium has released nine studio albums and two live albums, with a third on the way. During COVID, they surprised fans with Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1, then in 2021 came Vol. 2, two albums filled with covers of the band's favorite 90s country hits.

Every year, frontman BJ Barham embarks on a solo acoustic tour, in addition to his band's packed touring schedule. It's no wonder that American Aquarium is known as a blue-collar band, one of the most relentless in all of music.

On top of all of that, Barham also released a solo record in 2016. Through his sobriety, marriage, and raising a child, his songwriting has always been honest and somehow managed to evolve and get better. He's always offered fans a no-holds-barred look into his life over the past two decades, no matter how messy or happy it's been.

While Barham has penned countless amazing rip-your-heart-out songs, perhaps the crowd favorite "I Hope He Breaks Your Heart" may be the band's most popular. When Barham debuted the song with us on Radio Texas, LIVE! over a decade ago, he shared the wild story behind it.

"My ex brought her new boyfriend to my show, I saw them standing in the front row... before we went on that night, I wrote this song backstage... I sang it for the first time that night [as a solo encore]." Game... Set... BJ.

This Saturday (12/6), American Aquarium will return to Tyler, TX, for what will be another raucous rock n' roll show at Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ. It's always an event when these boys come to town. Don't miss it. Secure your tickets right now.

