(East Texas) We hope you’ve marked Saturday, May 9 on your calendar for the biggest party in East Texas. It’s our 12th annual Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival, and this is one event you cannot miss. Our 2026 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival is powered by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, Cavender's, and our East Texas radio stations 101.5 KNUE, Mix 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and 107.3 KISS FM. It's time to lock in your tickets, as they are on sale now!

Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival 2026 Lineup

We couldn’t be more excited to bring you the lineup we put together this year. If you haven’t heard yet, here is your lineup for the 2026 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival.

Ticket Info & Important Details

There are 3 types of tickets available to purchase, while supplies last. Just know, VIPs go quickly.

VIP - Entry at 12:00 p.m. Includes 4 hours of BBQ sampling, t-shirt, area closest to the stage, VIP bar, and VIP bathrooms.

BBQ & Concert - Entry at 1:00 p.m. Includes 3 hours of BBQ sampling and the concert.

Concert Only - Entry at 3:45 p.m.

Tickets are selling quickly, but you can secure yours by visiting reddirtbbqfest.com.

Venue: The Park of East Texas

Last year, we made the move to our new venue at The Park of East Texas. It’s a wonderful 300-acre area in West Tyler, and it’s the home for the East Texas State Fair. We are very excited to host the party once again in the same location. Here’s a recap of the 2025 event.

Past Performers & Festival Legacy

Since we began in 2014, we have had the opportunity to bring so many great bands to our Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival, including: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, Ty Myers, Braxton Keith, Treaty Oak Revival, and so many more.

In addition to the music, our festival has featured many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints, each showcasing its own delicious smoked meats for attendees. Stay tuned; we will announce all of our BBQ vendors soon.

If you're interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor at our 2026 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, click here.

