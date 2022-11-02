It's a Thanksgiving miracle -- yeah, we don't skip straight to Christmas 'round these parts. Frankly, I'm surprised we haven't gotten this from Cody Johnson before.

Cody Johnson and his band The Rockin' CJB are set to release their first live album. That's right, one of the best live bands we've seen in our lifetimes is finally giving us that us that ever elusive live album.

According to his drummer Miles Stone, and fiddle man Jody Dale Bartula, the boys have got something special for us coming soon. Yeah, not a lot of details just yet. We'll be sure to pass them along though as soon as we get them.

It's just another big week for the Texas native who is nominated for four Country Music Awards - New Artist, Male Vocalist, Video, and Single of The Year - yesterday he announced that he has been added to the list of performers at the CMAs this year. The show airs on November 9th.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve watched my hero’s accept CMA awards; to be nominated for four is an absolute honor!” shared Cody. “I stand for a unique brand of authentic country music, and to see it being recognized on such a huge platform makes all the years of hard work worth it!”

But that's not all. Last month The American Music Awards announced their nominees for '22 and wouldn't you know it, Johnson leads the way with THREE country nominations. The AMAs air on November 20th.

