Cody Johnson Makes Texas Proud With Another Powerful Performance on National TV

Three and a half years ago Cody Johnson made his Today Show debut. This week the Texas native was back hanging out with Al Roker and company in New York City for another show stopping performance on national television.

Cody Johnson who has spent quite a bit of the summer playing inside stadiums with Luke Combs and Zac Brown Band absolutely brought the house down with the performance of his latest radio single "Human."

Earlier this year, on the heels of his first career No. 1 Billboard Country Single, and not long after he becoming just the third act in RODEOHOUSTON history to sell out Opening Night, Cody Johnson added another illustrious feather to his cowboy hat.

His inspirational "Til You Can't" topped the Billboard Country chart in January, becoming the East Texan's first, in what we assume will be a long line of chart toppers. And his name will be forever etched alongside an exclusive list that only includes Garth Brooks and George Strait when he kicked of RODEOHOUSTON with a sold out show.

Get our free mobile app

Johnson was part of the class of '22 Honorees of The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, honoring those who have shown excellence in competition, business and support of rodeo and the western lifestyle in Texas.

Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan is heard on great radio stations in Colorado, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas: Grand Junction: 995 KEKB, Sioux Falls: KIKN 100.5, Abilene: KEAN 105.1, Austin: KOKEFM, Midland-Odessa: KNFM Lone Star 92, Killeen-Temple KUSJ US 105, San Angelo: KKCN 103.1, Texarkana: KKYR Kicker 102.5, Lawton: KLAW 101, Lubbock: KQBR 99.5, Victoria: KXAX 104.3, Livingston: KIXS 107.9, Lufkin/Nacogdoches: KYKS Kicks 105.1, Wichita Falls: KWFS Lonestar 102.3. Shreveport: KXKS 93.7, Amarillo: KATP 101.9 The Bull, and originating from Tyler/Longview: 101.5 KNUE.

Stunning One of a Kind Compound in Tyler’s Azalea District for Sale, $2.5 Million They just don't make 'em like this anymore. Resting on over 4 acres of prime Tyler, TX property this '40s home has possibly the largest private, secured and continuing garden in the entire city. And you won't believe these pictures, each bedroom is cooler than the last.