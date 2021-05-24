Throughout music history there have been so many great vocalist, and there have been so many who have performed our National Anthem beautifully, respectfully, and inspiringly.

Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Jimi Hendrix on guitar, and so many more have turned in amazing performances of "The Star Spangled Banner," but my man CoJo just hits different.

The NASCAR Cup Series is the top racing series of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, it's a big deal. And over the weekend at Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, Cody Johnson was back doing what he does best: singing our National Anthem, check it out below:

If you missed the news earlier this month, it turns out Cody has been very busy during his pandemic "time off". His new album officially titled Human: The Double Album, will be out in October, he's got that duet with Willie that he told us about last year coming it came out two weeks ago. Plus his long-awaited documentary, Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story will be released in August, and he’s got a Christmas album coming this year too.

The album will be massive, an 18-track double album. Here's what Johnson told Whiskey Riff Raff, “I had too many good songs. There was such an outpouring of songs that other artists wouldn’t look at… whether it was their labels, their publicists, or whoever… they’re just good country songs. I felt like ‘why not?’ We’ve got the time off, we’ve got the opportunity, we got the means, let’s go cut ’em... I got to take Side A and Side B, and I sat down for about 3 hours the other day and kind of cross referenced what songs have similar tempos, what songs have similar feels, what songs have similar subject matters… and separate those and pair those songs up on Side A and Side B… so you’re really getting two albums.”