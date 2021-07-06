Texas Woman Sings ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in Walmart Store, Customers Join in

With the 4th of July holiday behind us, you're probably flipping through all of your photos and videos from your time grilling at the lake this past weekend. You and your friends were probably decked out in the red, white, and blue, enjoyed the time spent with your loved ones, and topped off the night with a fireworks show. Ahh, the good ol' American spirit.

Of course, here in Texas, we take it a step further - and at times, we go viral for it. That's what happened in Haslet, Texas over the holiday weekend inside a Walmart store. In a viral video making the rounds on Facebook, a woman takes it upon herself to begin singing our national anthem as she stands under a Texas-sized American flag.

If you're scrolling pretty aimlessly through Facebook, you probably wouldn't notice this video because it looks like the entrance to any other Walmart store, but what happens is so pure and exactly what we need right now.

Get our free mobile app

As the woman begins to sing, other customers realize what's happening and begin to sing along. Before you know it, men are removing their hats, children are stopping and holding on to shopping carts, and the community begins to sing at the top of their lungs the one song that has the power to unite a country. If you listen closely, you don't even hear the Walmart checkout lanes scanning items. The stores seems to come to a pause.

Get your tissues ready for this one:

As she finishes the song, the woman simply says 'thank you', there's an applause, and the shoppers go about their day.

I don't know about you, but that was powerful to me. With everything that seems to be dividing us lately, these moments help remind people that we're Americans and damn proud to be. We're blessed with all the freedoms of choice we have here, and not once should we take it for granted.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.