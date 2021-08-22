Cool Down On A Hot Longview Or Tyler Afternoon With A Refreshing Snow Cone
Snow cone, snocone, snow ball, sno-ball however you spell it and say it, it is a refreshing treat.
More heat advisories are in our future with another long stretch of heat and humidity for East Texas and when it's this hot and humid we're always looking for a quick way to cool off to beat the heat. One quick way to do it is with a snow cone. A crushed ice confection that will cool anyone down on a hot day.
From it's simple beginnings as an ice cube, we'll top it off some sugary syrup flavoring that our tastebuds will really enjoy. Some people will even top it off with some sweet cream for extra flavor and others are getting more creative by topping theirs off with shaved cookie pieces and sprinkles for that extra flare.
Some of the most popular flavors of snow cones here in East Texas are:
- Coconut
- Pina Colada
- Cake Batter
- Vanilla
- Tiger's Blood
- Root Beer
- Cherry
- Cotton Candy
- Bubble Gum
- Cherry
You can do so much with a snow cone and create a special one that is all yours by combining a couple or several flavors. If you're challenging, like I was when I was a teenager, you could go for a little taste of everything by combining a little of everything into one!
No matter how you like yours these East Texas snow cone locations come recommended by East Texans like you and I and will have you cooling off from this East Texas heat in no time.