Texas Favorite Fair Food Invention to Get Permanent Food Truck in Its Birthplace

There are not many people that would turn down a corn dog. There's just something about that frank on a stick dipped in a corn meal batter and fried to perfection. Top off each bite with a squirt of mustard and you've got a satisfying treat at any fair in East Texas. Something you may not have known is that the tasty treat was invented in Texas and will finally have a permanent home in its birthplace of Dallas.

History of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs were created by brothers Neil and Carl Fletcher in 1938. The had a small stand set up in Fair Park and would sell this new food invention for 15 cents each. At first, the corny dog wasn't known by that name. The brothers tried Brown Bomber, French Fried Hot Dog and other names before coming up with Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs.

The State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs have been a staple of the State Fair of Texas since 1942. Other than the fair, there hasn't been a permanent location to pick up the fried treat. The company did partner with chicken franchise Golden Chick for a couple of years where you could pick up a Fletcher's Original Corny Dog on Saturday and Sunday. Now, the fried goodness on a stick will have a permanent food truck set up at Klyde Warren Park.

For the last couple of years Fletcher’s has been looking for the right partnership for a permanent location. What better place than our hometown of Dallas and what better place than beautiful Klyde Warren Park? With its easy access, diversity of the patrons, and beautiful scenery I can’t think of anywhere better for Fletcher’s to put down roots, or tires if you will. Our family is very excited for people to get their #FCDxKWP. - Aaron Fletcher, CEO of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs

Diverse Selection of Corny Dog Flavors

Over the years, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs has experimented with different takes on the traditional corny dog we know and love. It total, they have five varieties of corn dog:

Original Corny Dog

Jalapeno and Cheese Dog

Bird Dog - Made with Turkey

Veggie Dog

Texan - Beef and Brisket Blend Corny Dog

Fair season kicks off next month in East Texas. While Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs isn't at any of our fairs, there are a plethora of fair food booths that have a delicious corn dog for us to try. If you do make a visit to the State Fair of Texas, stop by and grab you a Fletcher's Original Corny Dog for lunch.

