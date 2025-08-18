Most fans of Costco here in Texas will be excited to learn about this major change to the popular store's beloved food court. However, other parts of the country, perhaps, not as much.

There are currently 44 Costcos in the Lone Star State, and for many, that is still not enough. The store enjoys a cult-like following of members who only shop there. I even know a family who, oddly enough, plans vacations around store locations.

A Big Change at Costco's Across The Lone Star State

Back in January, a change was announced in a shareholder's meeting that will directly affect patrons who enjoy dining at the store's food court.

The good news, it's not a menu change as far as food goes; their beloved hot dogs and pizza slices will still be pleasantly priced and ready for you to enjoy. Costco CFO Gary Millerchip said in 2024 that, "the $1.50 hot dog price is safe."

However, how you wash your food down is changing.

In 2013, the company moved away from Coca-Cola to Pepsi, but this summer began the switch back. In January, Costco announced that it would no longer serve Pepsi products at its food court.

"This summer we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola," Vachris said.

Ron Vachris, CEO of the warehouse retail giant, announced that Costco would be switching its food court fountains to Coca-Cola products during the company's shareholder meeting. The announcement was made after a shareholder asked about the previously rumored change.

You may have noticed that many stores in Texas have made the switch; if yours hasn't, it's only a matter of time until it does.