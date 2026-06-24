TEXAS -- Camp Mystic, the beloved, longtime private summer camp for girls in the Texas Hill Country, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy almost a year after the devastating July 2025 flood that tragically claimed the lives of 25 campers and two counselors, as well as the owner of the camp, Richard Eastland.

Camp Mystic Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

PBS reports that "paperwork filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas in Houston" shows the camp had reported over $10 million in debt, and it continues to face investigations and multiple lawsuits connected to the tragedy.

Flood Tragedy Claimed The Lives Of 28 People

The camp had previously hoped to reopen this summer, but later announced it would remain closed. A recent state report raised concerns about emergency preparedness and flood response procedures, while families of victims have alleged that the camp failed to adequately prepare for such a disaster.

Lawsuits And Investigations Continue

The bankruptcy filing now pauses those civil lawsuits while the case proceeds in court.

A Texas Institution Faces An Uncertain Future

Camp Mystic has been a Texas institution for almost 100 years. This bankruptcy marks another sad chapter in the ongoing struggle and aftermath of one of the deadliest flooding tragedies in recent state history.

Truth be told, for many Texans, the story is less about the paperwork and more about the families whose lives were forever changed. We must continue to honor those who lost their lives and send our love and support to the families and the community that continues the healing process.

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