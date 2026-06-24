A woman in Longview, Texas, was killed in a crash, and police later arrested the driver after he fled the scene. According to the Longview Police Department on Facebook, the man was arrested in Longview after the crash took place on Mobberly Avenue and the 44-year-old woman was pronounced deceased.

What Happened in the Fatal Longview Crash

Law enforcement first responded to a report of suspicious activity around 12:30 a.m. and located a vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash. When officers attempted to make contact with the driver, that is when he fled the scene in the vehicle.

It didn't take long for the Longview Police Department to catch up to the suspect who was later stopped and arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle.

READ MORE: Hallsville Man Charged in Deadly East Texas DUI Crash

Where Taneka Shepard Was Found

As officers continued investigating the crash, they found the body of 44-year-old Taneka Shepard near the intersection of Mobberly Avenue and Level Street.

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What Charges the Longview Driver Is Facing

The driver was identified by Longview Police Officers as Danny Bozarth Jr. of Longview. He was then charged with collision involving death.

The Longview Police Department is still investigating this crash. If you or anyone you know has any information, you're encouraged to contact them immediately at 903-237-1188.

We are wishing the family of the victim strength and comfort during this difficult time.

19 Country Artists Who Died in Tragic Crashes Flip through the gallery below to remember the talented country musicians who died in bus, plane, motorcycle and car accidents. Though they may be gone, their memory lives on in the music they left behind. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak