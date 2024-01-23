Could Biden Soon Outlaw a Popular Cigarette Flavor in Texas Forever?

Whether you live in Dallas, TX, or anywhere in the U.S., there's a good chance that you'll likely soon be living there without the ability to purchase one of the most popular cigarette flavors.

Personally I've never smoked, but I do remember trying to smoke a menthol once or twice. My buddy said it's smoother and easier to smoke, still tasted like complete a** to me, from there I just never developed a taste for them.

That's not the case for thousands of Texans, Americans, hell, human beings. In fact, menthol cigarettes are one of the most popular flavors, one that historically has led to so many people becoming addicted to them.

Ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars will save lives and help promote health equity. Menthol cigarettes make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. That is why flavors, including menthol, are one of the primary reasons kids start using tobacco products. READ MORE HERE.

Because menthol-flavored cigarettes reduce the irritation from the smoke you inhale, it can give the smoker the illusion that these types of cigarettes are easier on your body, but that is not the case.

According to NBC News a "ban on menthol cigarettes has been in the works for more than a decade. A 2013 citizen petition prompted the Food and Drug Administration to ban menthol as a flavor in cigarettes, but rules to finalize a ban have been sluggish."

“The American Lung Association expects the White House to honor President Biden’s commitment to end cancer as we know it through the Cancer Moonshot,” said Erika Sward, assistant vice president for national advocacy at the American Lung Association. It “cannot be achieved unless the White House finalizes” rules banning menthol products.

For the time being, a potential ban on these has been delayed.

