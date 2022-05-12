The country music community has lost some incredible talents in 2022. These artists, songwriters and music industry members may be gone, but they have left behind a lasting impact on the genre.

One of the most shocking losses of the year was the passing of Naomi Judd, who died by suicide on April 30. Her unexpected death at the age of 76 came just one day before she was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and just weeks before the scheduled launch of the Judds' highly anticipated Final Tour.

Bobbie Nelson, sister of Willie Nelson and longtime pianist and singer in the Willie Nelson Family Band, died on March 10 at the age of 91. Country chart-topper Mickey Gilley, who inspired the hit 1980 film Urban Cowboy, passed away on May 7.

Country music also lost some of the genre's most influential songwriters in 2022, including Blake Melvis, Dallas Frazier, Mike Deckle and Jerry Crutchfield. It also marked the passing of Jeff Carson and Brad Martin, two country artists who first rose to fame during the 1990s.

Read on to remember and celebrate the country artists, songwriters and other industry members who have died in 2022: