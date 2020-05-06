It's that time of the year again, when students don caps and gowns, emotional parents take a million pictures, and best friends hug each other tight. Graduation time is unlike any other; there's a sense of anticipation and hope for the future. Whether you're graduating from high school or college, the horizon seems to brim with possibilities (and a plethora of IKEA furniture).

Graduation marks the end of one era and the beginning of another; it represents accomplishment, hard work and decades of memories made -- with many more to be created in the future. And country music is full of inspirational songs that are just perfect for graduation ceremonies, the road trip to college and all of the other milestones that come around this time.

Fan-favorite songs by Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks and the Dixie Chicks, among others, are all on this list. Some of the songs commiserate with the parental journey of watching a child graduate, while others speak directly to the students. Several will have your eyes misting with tears, while a couple will have you laughing a time or two.