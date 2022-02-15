She's one of my favorite voices of all time in country music, and if you didn't know Lee Ann Womack is a native of Jacksonville, TX. Well, yesterday the GRAMMY winner was back home in Jacksonville hitting up her hometown's newest coffee shop.

Lee Ann Womack, who graduated from Jacksonville High School in '84, celebrated Valentine's Day with a post on her Facebook from Neighbors Coffee. See there? Drinking coffee on a Monday; celebrities really are just like us.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me! My first time to the new coffee shop in my little hometown. Beautiful!” She captioned the post.

Of course, Neighbors Coffee shared Womack’s post and thanked the country star for dropping in, “A new friendly face in the shop today! Thanks for stopping by.”

Looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Throughout her storied career, Womack has been nominated for several awards. Her crossover smash "I Hope You Dance" spent a good chunk of '00 at No. 1. It won the Country Music Association's "Song of the Year" and "Single of the Year" awards. The song was also nominated for a Grammy.

But it would be three years later in '03 that she'd win a Grammy, "Mendocino County Line" her powerful duet with Willie Nelson landed Best Country Collaboration. Probably my favorite song, "I May Hate Myself in the Morning," won a CMA in '05.

She'll also be featured on Cody Canada's upcoming "Soul Gravy" album, more on that here.

In addition to the Grammy recognition, Womack has been nominated for and has won several ACM, CMA, and Billboard Music Awards. Along the way she has sold more than six million albums.

