Gretchen Peters wrote "If Heaven," which Griggs included on his final album for RCA, This I Gotta See. The song, which says"If heaven was a town, it would be my town / On a summer day in 1985 / And everything I wanted was out there waitin'/ And everyone i loved was still alive / Don't cry a tear for me now, baby / There comes a time we all must say goodbye / And if that's what Heaven's made of / You know what? I ain't afraid to die," became Griggs final Top 5 hit.

"I'd had the verses pretty much written for a long, long time, but struggled a lot with the chorus," Peters shares. "I felt like these verses were very much just a folk song -- just a simple folk song. And I thought even for a while, 'Well, if it's a folk song, maybe it doesn't need a chorus -- maybe it's just this.' And I just struggled with the chorus for a long time. And, finally, it came to me that it was just as simple as saying 'If that's what Heaven's made of, I'm not afraid to die.'"