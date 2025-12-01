(KNUE-FM) We know that concert tickets make a wonderful Christmas gift for Country music fans in Texas, and we want to get you a gift to enjoy early. We are talking about celebrating the season with a special Christmas concert with our friends at the Choctaw Casino in Grant, Oklahoma!

Lonestar & Collin Raye Christmas Show Photo courtesy of Isabelle Anguiano/ TRG Agency loading...

This is going to be one show you’re talking about for a long time as Lonestar and Collin Raye take the stage on Sunday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Lonestar’s Biggest Hits and Holiday Favorites

You’ve heard so many big hits from Lonestar as they are one of country music’s most iconic groups with huge hits like “Amazed,” “I’m Already There,” and “My Front Porch Looking In”. And this concert is going to be extraordinary as they will also be playing some holiday favorites.

Collin Raye Adds Christmas Cheer to the Night

I’m sure you’ve also sung along to Collin Raye’s emotional classics such as “Love Me,” “In This Life,” and “Little Rock”. Of course, he will be adding some Christmas cheer to his normal set list as well. Which should make for one fantastic night!

It’s going to be a night filled with chart-topping hits, soaring harmonies, and heartfelt storytelling. But this incredible concert will only take place one night, and you will not want to miss out on any of the nostalgia and holiday spirit!

How to Get Tickets and Enter to Win

Guarantee your seats at the show by clicking here for all the information to buy tickets.

But it’s the season for giving, so we also will be giving away multiple pairs of tickets for this show. Just enter your information below and we will be in touch with our winners soon to let them know the good news.

Merry Christmas from your friends at 101.5 KNUE.

