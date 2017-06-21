Summertime: The days are bright, the nights are warm, and the water is beckoning with its waves. Millions of Americans go on vacation, cool off in a pool or pitch a tent during the summer, but how do country stars soak up the summer months?

The answer? Pretty much the same way us non-superstars do it: Luke Bryan, of course, gets out his fishing pole; LeAnn Rimes rocks her bikini body; Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum swims with his furry friend; and Chase Rice sips on beer and chows down on biscuits ... while on a boat. Some of country's biggest stars even hang out together, like Bryan, Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley. The three of them combined can catch some pretty big fish!

Even though many country stars have more than enough money to pull a Chris Janson and buy themselves a boat (er, a yacht ... or two yachts, if we're being honest), most are content to sit back, relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of summer. Even if they're doing so in the Bahamas. (We're looking at you, Kellie Pickler!)

Click through the photo gallery below to see how your favorite country singers enjoy the summertime ... and then get out there and enjoy it yourself!