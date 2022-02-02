Country Stars Share The Impact Cancer Has Had On Their Lives

It's time again to step up and help us put a stop to childhood cancer. 101.5 KNUE is raising money Wednesday (2/2) and Thursday (2/3) in support of the work and research being done at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee - and we need your help.

It's because of every single dollar given in donations to St. Jude's that no family goes home with a medical bill. Patients at St. Jude don't have to worry about paying for food or housing, they simply focus on getting better. This is all because of people that become Partners in Hope. For only $19 a month, you can score this awesome St. Jude t-shirt, and know that you're helping patients at St. Jude every day.

Our biggest country stars have also chimed in about how cancer has made an impact on their lives in 2017 at the Country Cares event in Memphis.