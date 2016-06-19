Dads are the best: They'll take you fishing, teach you important life lessons ... and occasionally act pretty goofy. And judging by the photos above, country star dads are no different.

While celebrities' private lives are just that -- private -- it's always fun to get a peek into what goes on offstage ... especially when adorable kids are involved. Jake Owen and Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney aren't afraid to let their silly sides show around their children, while Granger Smith and Luke Bryan have bonded with theirs on the farm and by the lake. A few country star fathers have even passed their skills down a generation -- and are more than happy to share the stage with their talented offspring.

Flip through the photo gallery below to see plenty of pictures of country stars enjoying life as dads. And Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!

