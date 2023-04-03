Shameless Couple Filmed Grinding at Taylor Swift Show in Arlington, Texas

I had no earthly idea Taylor Swift’s music invoked such stimulation.

Admittedly, I don’t know much about her music. So, maybe I’m wrong and she’s quite prolific at cranking out baby-making music.

Of course, it could’ve had something to do with alcohol. Or maybe it’s a little bit of both.

Get our free mobile app

Anyway, a video of a couple grinding in the stands at AT&T Stadium during Taylor Swift’s show last weekend is getting quite a bit of attention on social media today. And I’ll go ahead and admit right here in front of God and everybody that I got a kick out of it.

When I first watched it I thought to myself that there was liable to be a bundle of joy arriving here in about nine months. And that certainly could be the case.

But if they were as hammered as I suspect, they probably didn’t even make it through the whole show without passing out.

I hope that’s not the case, though – at least for the guy’s sake. Otherwise, he probably ended up with a mean case of the blue balls.

And that's no way to end the night.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below.

5 Texas Myths That Aren't Really Myths Sure, texas isn't short on folklore. But there are many things people from outside Texas believe are myths, but are actually true.