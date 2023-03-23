Yes, you read that correctly! A couple got married at Houston's Hobby Airport in the midst of a busy terminal. As reported by WFAA, history was made on Monday morning at Hobby Lobby with the first-ever wedding at a Houston airport. The wedding ceremony occurred in the Southwest Terminal for Lara Mark and U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Cylas Hensley'.

The wedding went off without a hitch and the ceremony was witnessed by many as they made their way through the concourse. The staff at Hobby was perfectly planned by Houston Airports. The cake and the champagne to the music. Their first dance was a memory that even strangers got to soak in. They even had a bouquet toss before heading off to their honeymoon. Hobby Airport played a special part in their engagement as it played as the meeting point for a long-distance relationship. Congratulations and thank you for your service.



TSA FINDS:

Check out some of these weird finds that TSA has found at airports throughout the United States. Who thought of some of these ideas I mean, I am scared to accidentally take a little bottle of liquid of over 3.4 ounces. Here is the list of the strangest and some dangerous finds. Some guy in Houston really tried to sneak a meth burrito in his carry-on.

BULLETS IN DEODORANT FROM THE ATLANTIC CITY INTERNATIONAL

JP JP loading...

THIS PISTOL WAS FOUND AT NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL

JP JP loading...

THIS METH BURRITO WAS FOUND AT HOUSTON'S HOBBY AIRPORT

JP JP loading...

THIS FIREARM BUCKLE WAS FOUND AT HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL

JP JP loading...

A NICE CLEAVER INSIDE LUGGAGE AT HARRISBURG INTERNATIONAL

JP JP loading...

BEAR-SPRAY AT DESTIN-FORT WALTON BEACH AIRPORT

JP JP loading...

A MASSIVE MACHETEAND A FEW OTHER THINGS AT REAGAN WASHINGTON NATIONAL

JP JP loading...

FIREWORKS IN LUGGAGE AT SYRACUSE HANCOCK INTERNATIONAL

JP JP loading...

THIS MASSIVE WINE HOLDER FROM SACRAMENTO INTERNATIONAL

JP JP loading...

THIS MASSIVE CHAINSAW FOUND AT NEW ORLEANS INTERNATIONAL

JP JP loading...

