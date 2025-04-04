Exploring some of the loveliest wedding venues in East Texas

Are you planning a wedding somewhere in the Tyler area soon?

If you are, let us be among the first to say congratulations! How wonderful!

And now begins the long, but often lovely, arduous planning. As exciting as it is, it can be beyond overwhelming, that's for sure. After all, there are so many details to consider.

Let's see...

There are the flowers, the colors, the time of year you want to wed, and whether it will be a sit-down dinner or light hors d'oeuvres... But wait, if I do that, does that mean the wedding needs to be in the afternoon?

Where to get married near Tyler, Texas

And of course, one begins the mission of finding the perfect wedding dress. And what about the guys? There are so many more options nowadays. Questions emerge: 'Good grief, will my fiancé want to wear fishing lure-themed boutonnieres?' (My advice? Let him.)

Photographers, caterers, the number of people to invite, etc. (Try to enjoy the process, as stressful as it may be. This is about you and the one you love. All of the rest is simply icing on the cake. OMG, the CAKE?! (Relax, it'll be fine.)

Hey, let's discuss the location. Will it be in a church, outside, or somewhere else? We can at least help you decide on a venue.

I've lived in East Texas since I was a wee lass. And yet, many of these places were completely new to me.

East Texas has so many gorgeous places for events, including weddings. Here are 21 of the most stunning places to tie the knot in the East Texas area.

