TEXAS -- In 1896, somebody in Texas decided that a perfectly reasonable way to entertain a crowd would be to crash two trains into each other on purpose.

Not model trains. Not an elaborate theatrical illusion. Nope. We're talking about two actual locomotives barreling toward each other on the same track, and thousands of people showed up to watch.

The event became known as the Crash at Crush, named for William George Crush, a passenger agent for the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad who helped organize the spectacle. And believe it or not, the railroad built an entire temporary town just for the occasion.

A Texas Town Built for One Day

According to the Texas State Historical Association, the railroad selected a location about 15 miles north of Waco and laid four miles of track specifically for the collision.

Workers constructed a grandstand, entertainment areas, a restaurant inside a borrowed circus tent, and a railroad depot. They even put up a sign welcoming visitors to Crush, Texas.

The railroad advertised the spectacle throughout the state, displaying the two locomotives in different towns beforehand. One engine was painted bright green, while the other was bright red.

For just $2, Texans could purchase a round-trip train ticket to witness the collision. Organizers expected around 20,000 spectators, but the crowd reportedly swelled to more than 40,000.

Apparently, the idea of watching two trains smash into each other was a pretty good draw.

When the Crash Went Terribly Wrong

On September 15, 1896, the locomotives were positioned at opposite ends of the track. Crush rode out on a white horse and signaled for the spectacle to begin, sending the two engines speeding toward each other as the crowd watched.

But when the locomotives collided, something happened that organizers hadn't anticipated. Both steam boilers exploded.

Pieces of metal flew into the crowd, killing at least two people and seriously injuring others. Historical accounts differ on the final death toll, with some reporting three fatalities. Among the injured was photographer Jarvis Deane, who lost an eye.

What was supposed to be a spectacular afternoon of entertainment had become a tragedy. And this wasn't some staged movie scene where everyone could dust themselves off and go home afterward. People in the crowd had been seriously hurt, and some never made it home.

What Happened to Crush, Texas?

The railroad quickly settled claims arising from the disaster, reportedly paying victims and their families with cash and lifetime rail passes.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, Crush was fired that evening but rehired the following day. So much for a permanent career consequence.

And the temporary town? By nightfall, its tents and attractions had been dismantled. Crush, Texas, was gone almost as quickly as it had appeared.

The strange event even inspired composer Scott Joplin to write The Great Crush Collision March, which was published just weeks later.

Today, a Texas historical marker at the Katy Depot in West commemorates one of the strangest publicity stunts in the state's history.

An entire town, built for a single day, so people could watch two trains crash. It's the kind of story that sounds made up until you discover that it really happened. And heartbreakingly, it ended in tragedy.

5 Insane Freak Accidents That Happened in Texas These stories might make you want to hide in your house and never come out. Gallery Credit: Chrissy

Read More: 11 of the Most Bizarre and Unusual Texas Historical Markers