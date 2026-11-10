(Tyler, Texas) - It's always cool for us to run across a hack we can use in our everyday lives. A lot of the times, these hacks are so simple, we wished we had been the ones to think it up. Other hacks have gone on to be multi-million dollar products.

This hack won't be one of those but it's very clever. We normally get a box of stuff to control this refrigerator issue but this involves a roll of thin paper normally meant for cleansing ourselves after a number two. It's the hack of putting a roll of toilet paper in the refrigerator.

Awful Whiff of Odor in Your Fridge

There is nothing worse than going to the refrigerator for a quick snack of string cheese and getting an awful whiff of something smelly inside. We usually use a box of baking soda in the fridge to keep some of those odors at bay.

But what do you use if you've run out of baking soda and can't get to the store for a couple of days? Thanks to a new, and viral, TikTok hack, people are putting a roll of toilet paper in their refrigerator to help absorb some of those unpleasant odors (KETK).

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Works in a Pinch if You Don't Have Baking Soda

This is certainly not a replacement for the conventional, and very effective, baking soda in the refrigerator but it will do in a pinch. You just need to remember to only leave it in their for about three weeks and that the roll hasn't already been in the bathroom.

If you're curious, give it a try and see if a roll of toilet paper in your refrigerator will help reduce odor.

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Work Fridge Commandments Here's a list of workplace refrigerator etiquette rules that everyone should follow. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins