(Austin, Texas) - I remember when I was in elementary school we would stand up, put our hands over our hearts and say the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag that was displayed in our classroom. Then we would look at the Texas flag and recite the state pledge. It's what we did and was perfectly normal.

Over the last decade give or take, more and more people moved to Texas. The thing about moving to a different place is that you have to adjust to what is considered normal there. Many of those out-of-staters are a bit shook about that routine of reciting the state pledge and even consider it cult-like.

U.S. Pledge Versus State Pledge of Texas

We all know the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance. We've recited it at sporting events, before city meetings or every morning before school started. What many don't know is that Texas has its own Pledge of Allegiance. We are one of only a handful of states that do.

The newbies to our state are absolutely baffled by this notion. Some have even called it cult-like. That's evident in a viral video on TikTok where a newbie to Texas (who must have already been a Cowboys fan) found it weird that Texas had its own pledge.

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It Feels Natural to Us Natives

In the comments to her video, you can tell the Texas natives from the newbies. One commenter who doesn't have a name, just a vampire and a bat emoji to identify themselves, said "Texas is a cult" I mean, we do have a big love for our state so...maybe?

Another commenter said "I’m born and raised in Texas, and I literally thought every state had their own pledge of allegiance " I mean, being a native myself, I thought the same thing.

Other U.S. States with a Pledge

In total, 17 states have a state pledge. Besides Texas, the other 16 are:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

I'm sure any newbie to those states would find it weird and cult-like, too. I guess being a Texas native, I don't find it weird that we have our own pledge. I actually find it weird that every state doesn't have their own pledge. In honor of those newbies from California and other states, it's time to recite the Texas pledge:

Honor the Texas flag; I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible.

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16 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something. Gallery Credit: David Balev via unsplash.com