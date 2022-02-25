We all know that law enforcement has the job to protect and serve the community, but that doesn't mean that they aren't allowed to have some fun too. And the wonderful Athens, Texas Police Department showed this past week that they aren't afraid to show off some dancing "skills" with some local middle school students as they even posted the video to social media.

I wasn't expecting to see this video as I was scrolling on my phone but I am so glad that I stumbled upon this dancing video. I'm not sure who set up this joyous occasion but they deserve a round of applause. The video was posted a couple days ago on the Athens, TX Police Department Facebook page and you will LOVE IT.

Why Did the Athens, TX Police Department Do the Cupid Shuffle?

Essentially it's all about having some fun with people in their community, which is awesome! The dancing took place last Tuesday, which was 2-22-22, so to celebrate they went to the gymnasium of Athens Middle School and danced with some students and staff members. The dancing did take place at 2:22 pm in the afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

What East Texas Police Department Is Going to Step Up Next?

After watching this video I feel like the challenge has been issued to other East Texas Police Departments to see what kind of dancing skills they have? We've seen the lip sync challenge from a few years ago, but it would be great to see something new like this with it starting here in East Texas. So, who's next?

Photo Highlights from the Tyler Police Department's Lip Sync Challenge! Dear Tyler Police Department--thank you for doing this. And watching it again is just as delightful as it was before. Please do more!

25 Cold Cases for the Tyler, TX Police Department Here are a few cases that law enforcement has deemed a cold case for the Tyler, Texas area.