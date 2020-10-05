Dallas Aquarium Closing after 84 Years

Another company is facing closure as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, the first aquarium to open in Texas may be closing its doors soon as it faces financial uncertainty.

The Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park in South Dallas first opened in 1936 as the Dallas Aquarium at Fair Park. In 2009, the Dallas Zoo took over operations of the park. Even then, the aquarium faced financial hardship as the cost to operate the aquarium heavily outweighed the revenue it brought in.

When the pandemic of COVID-19 hit in March, the Dallas Aquarium was forced to close its doors. Of course, the aquarium still had the responsibility of feeding the 4,000 animals it housed, despite the lack of public revenue.

A petition to save the aquarium was started in August and has close to 1,500 signatures. I'm sure no one in the community wants to see the aquarium go, but without the necessary funding, it's sure to close.

There is not an exact timeline on the closure of the Dallas aquarium, but once the animals are moved to new homes the aquarium will be set to shutter.

Do you think there is any hope for the aquarium? Have you ever visited the Dallas aquarium?