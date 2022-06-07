It is early June and we've already seen several days of extreme heat in East Texas. The rest of this week, we'll see highs in the mid 90's with heat indexes around 100 degrees. With that heat comes the annual reminder of not leaving your kids or your pets in a parked car. In as little as 10 minutes, your car will become an oven that could lead to a tragic end.

On an 85 degree day, in ten minutes, the temperature can rise to 104 degrees.

On a 95 degree day, in thirty minutes, the temperature can rise to 129 degrees.

You can see more from the graph below.

Not only is this dangerous for children and adults, but also pets.

So what are some ways to prevent these very preventable incidents?

Never leave a child unattended in your vehicle.

If you see an unattended child in a hot vehicle, call 911.

Always lock your vehicle at home and make sure your children do not have access to your keys.

Make it a routine to always check your vehicle when you arrive at home, work or anywhere for that matter.

If you recall back in 2011, East Texas was under a massive heat wave. Somewhere in the neighborhood of two consecutive months, temperatures were above 100 degrees. In 2016, as an experiment, I placed cookies in my car, with a thermometer, to demonstrate the heat build up throughout the day.

Watch out for your kiddos and your pets. If you know someone that may not have adequate cooling in their home, be sure to check on them as well.

If you work outside, hydration is extremely important. Drink water before you go out, drink water while you're out and drink water when you're done. Also, take as many breaks as possible to cool down.

Be safe my friends, the summer heat has only just begun.

