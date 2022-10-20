These 20 Things are a Dead Giveaway You Aren’t from Texas

After having lived in 5 states in my life, Texas is just a bit different. Sure, it can get hot at times but it’s also beautiful and has some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere. But when you move to Texas there are somethings you have to get used to, because that is just the way things are done here in Texas. If you’re new to Texas or even thinking about moving to Texas you might want to look over the list below of some things that will be it obvious that you aren’t from Texas.

For the most part people in Texas will be friendly to you, even if you’re from California as long as you don’t have an attitude and want to change Texas. Some of the charm and reason people love Texas so much is because it is a little different and they like it that way. If you can adapt to the way things are done in Texas you will have no problem. And remember to treat everyone with respect. It might seem like a little thing but it still goes a long way here in Texas.

Try to Avoid Doing These Things Upon Arriving in Texas

If you do any of the things listed below, you’re not going to be in trouble, you just might have a few people raising their eyebrow wondering where you’re from.

List of Dead Giveaways You Aren’t From the State of Texas

Let’s start looking at the list of dead giveaways that will show people in Texas that you aren’t from the state of Texas.

20 Dead Giveaways Showing You're Not From Texas You should avoid doing these things as they are a dead giveaway you aren't from Texas.

