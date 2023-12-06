Living on the Edge: Texas’ Most Deadly Hour on the Road Revealed

Whether you're navigating rush hour in Dallas, TX or Houston, TX, or just taking it easy down an FM road in West Texas, there's always a risk assumed with getting behind the wheel. But what is the deadliest hour on the road here in Texas?

When are Texas roads the most dangerous?

Maybe you've heard from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), that “one reportable crash occurred every 57 seconds.” But of course that doesn't mean the crashes are scattered evenly throughout the day, happening nearly every minute.

In fact, thanks to TxDot, we know the hours when most of the fatal and non-fatal traffic accidents occur. And using this information we can better understand our driving habits and when we need to be most alert... but, of course, you should always be alert on Texas roadways.

Here is what the data says:

In Texas our fatal crashes occur most often in the late evening and early morning, according to TXOneCall. They report that the most common times for non-fatal crashes are between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Leading to the belief that Impaired and Fatigued Driving May Be Responsible For Nighttime Fatal Accidents.

The most dangerous times of the day for fatal accidents are:

9:00 pm - 9:59 pm, with 272 fatal crashes reported

2:00 am - 2:59 am, with 241 fatal crashes reported

8:00 pm - 8:59 pm, with 226 fatal crashes reported

The times when the most non-fatal accidents occur in Texas are:

5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, with 44,317 non-fatal crashes reported

4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, with 42,679 non-fatal crashes reported

3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, with 38,530 non-fatal crashes reported

No matter when or where you are driving, stay alert.

