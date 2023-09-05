Remember in ’17 Deion Sanders Went on a Big Shopping Spree in Tyler, TX?

After his team upset TCU in Fort Worth, TX to kick off the college football season over the weekend, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is one of the most talked about coaches in the U.S. this week. Y'all remember the last time he came to Tyler, TX though?

It was one of the biggest upsets of-all-time, Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes were a three-score underdog Saturday against TCU. Yes, guys, the same TCU that made it to the national championship game last year. And, yes, the same Colorado that went 1-11 last season. The Buffaloes were one of the worst teams in the entire FBS last season

But all Deion does is win, and thanks to their overhauled roster and new coach, Prime and company put the entire FBS on notice.

Deion Sanders who is arguably the best two sport professional athlete ever, and that's a very short list, was very popular here in East Texas when he played with the Dallas Cowboys, and of course quite hated when he was on the 49ers.

So all this Prime Time talk over the weekend reminded me of the time that Neon Deion was here in Tyler to benefit tornado victims, do y'all remember that?

It was seven years ago, in June of 2017, the speedster made a mad dash through Sam's Club here in The Rose City for a great cause.

According to CBS 10, "In just two minutes (plus a little extra time thrown in by RetailMeNot) he collected non-perishable items that The Salvation Army, Tyler Texas will distribute to #VanZandt Tornado victims."

