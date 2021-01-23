Did the Facebook App Force You Out Friday Night Too?

So what the heck happed with Facebook Friday night? If you happened to be on the social media app around 9pm last night you may have encountered a sudden pause to your scrolling

What appears to be a mass logout caused users to receive a message forcing them into a log out and log back in situation. Users were abruptly logged out and then met with a "session expired" message before being prompted to log back in.

It looks like the mass logout happened around 10:30 p.m. ET, but some, including me, noted the problem closer to 9:40pm. The website Downdetector.com, that monitors technical interruptions, noted a spike in reported Facebook problems between the 9:00pm and 10:30pm time frame.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Twitter lit up with chatter about the incident and why it happened. Some thought major cyber attack, and others just a hack. Some even voiced that it was a way for Facebook to start tracking their users. (gotta love those vibes, right?). As of right now nobody is really sure at this time what exactly happened.

According to Deadline, Facebook did release a statement addressing the mass log out saying,

‘We’re looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts,’ the company said in a statement. ‘We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.’

Whatever the cause, things are back up and running normal and users will most likely spend the day complaining on Facebook about the mass log out.

The story is still developing in we will keep you posted....as long as we are still logged in.