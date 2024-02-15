We've all been guilty of it, aimlessly scrolling through our Facebook feed while watching TV on a random Tuesday in Texas. We scroll for so long that we start seeing stuff we looked at a few days ago. We finally wake up from our scrolling trance, rub our tired eyes and set our phones down as we tell ourselves "man, I've got to get off this phone!" Some Texas iPhone users have noticed a new Facebook feature that signals we have been scrolling for a while, it chirps at them.

Get our free mobile app

Facebook is Chirping at Me

If you are an iPhone user, you may have noticed a faint chirping sound as you're scrolling through your Facebook feed. It's not your phone glitching. It's not your mind playing tricks on you. It's a new feature iPhone Facebook users will hear as they go through their feed for a while. Most did not know about this new feature and had the noise popped up at an inappropriate time.

Yes, it Can Be Turned Off

If you noticed the Facebook chirp and want to run it off, it's fairly easy to do:

Open the Facebook app on your iPhone.

Tap on the three horizontal lines in the bottom-right corner.

Tap on “Settings & Privacy.”

Select “Settings.”

Tap on “Media.”

Under “Sounds,” toggle off the switch next to “In-App Sounds.”

Android Users Don't Have the Sound...Yet

If you are an Android user, you will not hear the chirping sound as you scroll through Facebook. That doesn't mean that it won't appear in a future app update. If it does, and you don't want to hear it, it would most likely be a similar process mentioned above to turn it off.

What the Chirping Sounds Like

If you haven't heard the chirping sound on Facebook, this video on X shows it off:



The couple of commenters weren't very enthusiastic about the new feature:

Be ready for a new sound if you're an iPhone user as you aimlessly scroll through your Facebook feed this evening.

The Super Cute Retro Airstream in Central Texas Could Be a Nice Spot to Pop the Question You wouldn't think a single wide trailer could be romantic but this Central Texas Airbnb certainly has that vibe. Gallery Credit: Jennifer And Gregory via Airbnb

See the 18 Texas Teens Who Vanished Without a Trace In January Details are sketchy as to why these 18 Texas teens disappeared from their families in January. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children