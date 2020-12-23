Did You Know You Can Reset a Washing Machine?

This could be common knowledge, but I had absolutely no idea that you could reset a Maytag washing machine.

We bought a used one online the other day, brought it home, set it up, and, of course, it wasn't working.

It kept getting stuck on one cycle and wasn't draining the water in the machine. We had just shelled out a couple hundred bucks for it and were kind of ticked off it wasn't working. I wanted to call the owners and return it, but they were so old and sweet that I gave them the benefit of the doubt; we tried to fix it ourselves.

We tried cussing at the machine.

We tried kicking the machine.

We even whispered sweet nothings to the machine.

Nothing.

Then, we remembered the internet is miraculous and full of wisdom.

It took a quick Google search to discover you could actually reset the dang thing. The steps to do it, however, were pretty crazy.

First, you unplug the washer for one minute. If you have tried to fix something a million times, you kind of want to do it right, so we pulled the timer out and set it for a minute just to be sure. It was the longest minute of our lives. The socks. We just wanted clean socks.

Next, you plug the washer back in, then lift and lower the lid six times within 12 seconds. But you only have 30 seconds to begin lifting and lowering the lid. Yeah, I know...intense. We got to really practice the skills we developed playing Simon Says and Bop It, racing the clock to reset the washer.

If you can do all of that properly in the time allotted, great job, you just reset your washer.

If not, it's back to starting all over again. You can also try standing on your head and drinking a glass of water, or maybe throw some salt over your shoulder and jump up and down seven times. There's really no way of knowing which method we used was actually the key.